AUDITIONS: Tulsa author taking her story from page to stage

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa author is going from page to stage turning her life story into a theater production with auditions on May 24.

Raittia Roger wrote the book "I Broke Out of Prison" after she said she left a life of crime, drugs and alcohol abuse behind and turned to public speaking as her form of giving back.

She said she is always looking for ways to inspire others after writing her book.

"When I was a youngster I got into trouble. I wouldn’t listen. You know, I got bullied and I had a lot of fights. I got expelled for fighting a lot," said Rogers.

"You know, I got involved in the wrong things, skipping school, you know drugs and alcohol and that’s why I teach an 'I Broke Out of Prison' curriculum to the schools and things like that. And it makes me feel good inside to be able to give back."

She said it was time for her words to leave the ink as a new artistic medium opened its doors.

She is partnering with the American Theater Company to host auditions.

"I’m looking for the youth to come out. You know, maybe troubled youth. You know people that have been in a shelter, you know, I was in a shelter. You know, I was in the Tulsa Girls Group Home at 15-years-old, when I was pregnant and I want to be able to give back," said Rogers.

The auditions are open for everyone and she welcomes those who need a creative outlet.

"So when kids come aboard and join in on this, it’s going to make them feel good to know that they’re not the only one facing this," she said.

She is hosting auditions on May 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the American Theater Company on Charles Page Blvd.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

