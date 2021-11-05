Attorneys for Kimberly Graham to appeal state's overturning post-conviction relief

TULSA, Okla. — Attorneys for Kimberly Graham are set to appeal the state's decision to overturn her post-conviction relief.

Graham was previously convicted of killing five people in 2007. She was sentenced to 107 years in prison.

Graham served 13 years of her sentence before appealing her conviction based on the McGirt Supreme Court ruling. A Tulsa County judge dismissed her case on April 8, 2021.

The state has since appealed that McGirt shouldn't be retroactive and won. Now, it will be up to Graham's attorneys to overturn their decision otherwise Graham will be behind bars again.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --