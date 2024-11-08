Aspen Creek ECC celebrates Veterans with crafts, songs and a special parade

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Aspen Creek Early Childhood Center celebrates Veterans in a big and educational way.

Each year, students create crafts to display along the walls of the school and learn about Veterans Day. The school invites Veterans to come and see the artwork and listen to the students sing a few patriotic songs. Then, they have a parade for those Veterans, and the students celebrate them as they go down the hall.

In Mrs. Manus’ class, they have been learning about the American flag and what its colors represent. Their artwork for the Veterans is painting the flag.

2 News listened to her on how she teaches 4- and 5-year-olds the importance of the holiday.

“We’ve been talking about it, we’ve read books, and we actually have a few students whose dads were in the service,” Manus said.

We then ask her how as a teacher this learning opportunity has impacted her.

“It’s been rewarding seeing them learn stuff like what the United States flag is and you ask them the meaning of Veterans Day is and they know it,” Manus said.

For SPED teacher Mrs. Rogalski, Veterans Day is close to her heart as she has family members who served.

Her class painted starts with red and blue as they are learning about colors and shapes.

2 News asked her what the most rewarding part is getting to do this event each year.

“It’s cool to see the smiles on the Veteran's faces (sorry I could cry) That our littlest learners are honoring them and that’s just cool for the country,” Rolgalski said.

Both teachers told 2 News they love educating their little ones on such an important day so they understand at a young age just how important our Veterans are.

“I think Veterans are our most important people and we are where we are today because of them, just super grateful for them and all that they do and have done for us and our country,” Rolgalski said.

2 News asked how the students were feeling leading up to their big performance in front of the Veterans. Both said the students are excited and have been practicing the week leading up to the big day to sing in recognition of those who are serving, those who’ve served and those we will never forget.

