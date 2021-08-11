Watch
Ascension St. John Medical Center prepared to limit services due to COVID-19 surge

Posted at 5:38 PM, Aug 11, 2021
TULSA, Okla. — Ascension St. John Medical Center is prepared to limit some services due to the latest COVID-19 surge in the Tulsa area.

Ascension St. John officials told 2 News Oklahoma on Wednesday that non-emergency surgeries will be looked at on a "case-by-case" basis, but there won't be a total delay at this time.

Here is their full statement:

"Safe and timely access to essential care is vitally important, and the safety of our patients and staff remains our top priority. While we have a surge plan in place and are still performing surgeries and procedures our patients need urgently or in an emergency, the current surge of COVID-19 cases may require that we adjust our staffing needs and limit other services we are able to offer to patients. In the meantime, we're utilizing all of our invaluable staffing resources and personnel in the most appropriate and effective manner to ensure care for every patient.

The current surge of COVID-19 cases is a public health crisis that has put great pressure on our hospitals, emergency departments and healthcare professionals. Our healthcare workers need the community's support to stop this surge now. The best tools we have available to stop COVID-19 are wearing masks in public indoor spaces, avoiding gatherings with large groups and, most important, getting the vaccine. Ascension St. John continues to urge everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their loved ones, and our community against COVID-19."
There were 436 patients in Tulsa hospitals due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday's Oklahoma State Department of Health update. Out of those patients, 136 are reported to be in the ICU.

