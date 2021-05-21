Ascension St. John launches video streaming in the NICU

TULSA, Okla. — Ascension St. John in Tulsa has the first of its kind system for families with children in the NICU.

The need for it became even greater when the pandemic hit, and now families said it had given them new hope as they wait to bring their little one home from the hospital.

Jayce Robertson was born at a tender 33 weeks. His mother, Ashley Robertson tells us that she gave birth to him on April 28.

He was very premature and struggled with his breathing. He also had high bilirubin levels and immediately placed in the NICU.

Due to COVID-19 and other health restrictions, Jayce could not have friends and extended family visits. But thanks to a brand new system called the NICVIEW, they can watch their precious baby as he grows stronger each day.

"When I'm at work, I get on and look at him with my buddies from work," said Kaleb Robertson, Jayce's father.

The NICVIEW system is free to use and offers patients and their families 24-hour online video streaming. The family is given a secure username and password to share with whomever they want.

Nurses told 2 News that the NICVIEW system took about a year to get going, but they received a lot of administrative and financial support for this elaborate system.

For Kaleb and Ashley, having a way to keep an eye on their son when they can't physically be with him has given them tremendous peace and comfort as they long for the day they can bring Jayce home safely.

Between 520 and 540 babies are admitted to the NICU at Ascension St. John every year.

