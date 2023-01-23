Ascension St. John Broken Arrow hosts grand opening of new ICU floor

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Ascension St. John Broken Arrow broke ground Monday on a new ICU floor, consisting of 18 new intensive care unit and progressive beds.

It’s an $8 million investment estimated to serve 1,500 patients a year.

Matthew Adams, President of Ascension St. John BA, said the floor was originally shelled-out space, and those with the hospital found as the City of Broken Arrow grew, the space could be better utilized to serve the area.

“We want to increase access for patients in eastern Oklahoma,” Adams said. “We know there is a lack of ICU beds, so that is one part of why we want to do this. The second thing is Broken Arrow is a growing, vibrant, community and so as Broken Arrow’s only acute care hospital, we feel it is our responsibility to grow along with the city.”

The floor consists of four ICU beds and 14 progressive care beds and gives immediate level care to patients in the region, who otherwise would be transferred to other St. John locations.

The unit also adds 40 new jobs, and the hospital hopes to increase that to 50 in the future. The hospital said it will officially accept its first patient to the new unit on Tuesday.

