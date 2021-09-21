Watch
Archery hunt season set to open in Oklahoma

Posted at 1:45 PM, Sep 21, 2021
TULSA, Okla. — Archery hunting is set to begin in Oklahoma for several different game seasons.

Starting Oct. 1, the 2021 archery hunt season begins for deer, elk, bear, pronghorn and turkey.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says "prospects are looking good for most seasons" headed into October.

As always, archery season end dates vary by county and game, and limits on the number of kills are in place.

See the rules and regulations for this archery hunt season here.

