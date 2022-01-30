TULSA, Okla — The annual homeless point-in-time count was concluded Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the point-in-time count is normally concluded in 24-hours, but for the second year in a row they conducted it over the course of a few days.

They said they have found this provided more accurate data.

The annual homeless point-in-time count is where officials gather data on those experiencing homelessness.

Housing Solutions is the organization that leads the count.

The Director of Outreach, Tyler Parette, said doing this data collection help's provide a quick snapshot of who is experiencing homelessness in the Tulsa area. how they are experiencing it, it allows them to better understand how to allocate resources, and see what programs the area might be in need of more.

“Homelessness isn’t this monolithic experience. It’s diverse. The individuals experiencing homelessness are incredibly dire verse population and so I think that’s important to remember too. There’s not just one kind of person experiencing homelessness. There's not just one kind of experience of homelessness and the pathways out of homelessness are as diverse as the population", Parette said.

Parette said there are three categories of homelessness: those unsheltered, those sheltered, and those living in their vehicle.

He also said homelessness isn't just in one area as they surveyed people from Jenks to Owasso.

Now that they have gathered all the data, they will sort it all out and send their findings to Housing and Urban Development for reporting.

Preliminary, Palette said they are seeing more people living in their vehicles but still employed.

He is interested to see the exact findings on this category of people experiencing homelessness.

