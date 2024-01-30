Animal Aid of Tulsa searching for runaway foster dog 'Gretchen' in Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. — Gretchen is on the loose!

Animal Aid of Tulsa is asking for the public's help in finding a black and white Border Collie mix who ran away from her foster home.

Animal Aid said Gretchen was last spotted near 96th Street North and Garnett in Owasso.

Volunteers are hanging flyers and knocking on doors to bring her home. She's eight months old and very skittish.

“Because Gretchen is scared, people should not approach her as she will only run," said Executive Director Maggie Brown. "If someone sees her, please reach out with information on her location so our experienced rescuers can use their skills to catch her.”

Brown also said Gretchen is injured, and they don't want her to hurt herself more by running out of fear.

“She is likely hiding or hunkered down somewhere, trying to be invisible. That’s why we need as many eyes as possible looking for her," she said. "On Saturday morning, she was curled up in someone’s backyard. Unfortunately, she was scared off before any progress could be made to catch her.”

If you see a dog that could be Gretchen, call Animal Aid at 918-744-1648 or message the Animal Aid of Tulsa Facebook page.

