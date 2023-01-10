Andolini's asking for public help to set world record at pizza party

TULSA, Okla. — Andolini's Pizzeria, a staple of Tulsa area pizza, is asking for help to set a Guinness World Record at an upcoming pizza party.

The University of Tulsa is hosting the party at the Reynolds Center on Jan. 21 as part of the pregame for TU's men's basketball game against Tulane where they're asking people to come in and simultaneously eat their pizza together within an allotted 15 minute-timeframe. They'll have to eat at minimum 1/4 of a 10-inch pizza and drink a small water to be counted.

They are looking to raise $15,000 and TU is offering game tickets for $5 per person. The first 1,000 participants will get a free souvenir sweatshirt and lanyard, and an additional 1,000 sweatshirts will go to the first 1,000 students.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the official attempt will start at about 5:45 p.m. followed by an after-party until tipoff at 7 p.m.

The whole event will directly benefit Make-A-Wish Oklahoma via sponsor donations. Donations can also be made online.

