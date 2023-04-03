American Legion Post 1 opens The Barracks

TULSA, Okla. — A new café is launching at the American Legion Post 1 in Tulsa.

Chef Raphael Thomas is leading the effort. The Barracks Café serves breakfast and lunch, with the proceeds going to the American Legion.

"So that we can help Veterans either through the programs that are existing or create programs for them," Joe Meyer, Post 1 Commander, said.

While enjoying good food for a good cause is one of the missions, it is not everything. Commander Meyer said the post always wants to be a place for Veterans to visit to hang out with like-minded people.

"We want to be here every day for Veterans to come and just be comfortable," Commander Meyer said.

Thomas worked as a chef over the years and in many different establishments but decided it was time to help Veterans just like him.

"I wanted to do more for the Veterans,” Thomas said. “What I did is I applied for the Veteran contracting through the VA, and saw how much that it was needed in the community to help Veterans. That's what has taken me to Post 1."

No matter what branch one served in, or none, the Barracks Café is there for all.

"We want everyone to come in,” Commander Meyer said. “We have an executive chef back here. He's wonderful. If you taste his food, you'll want to come back for more. That's for sure."

The café opens at 8 a.m. on weekdays.

