'American Idol' contestant kissed by Katy Perry arrested for child porn in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man, who was first seen in the media after an audition on "American Idol," is in jail for possessing child sexual abuse material.

The Tulsa Police Sexual Predator/Digital Evidence Recovery Unit received a tip in April that Benjamin Glaze, 26, had child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

TPD searched Glaze's residence and found 700 images and videos of CSAM on his phone.

Glaze was arrested on Oct. 18 and is charged with felony aggravated possession of child sexual abuse material.

When Glaze was 19-years-old, he auditioned on the TV show American Idol.

His audition went viral after celebrity judge Katy Perry kissed him because he said he hadn't had his first kiss yet.

