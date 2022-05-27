American Airlines announces nonstop service flight from Tulsa to New York City

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa International Airport announced its 26th new nonstop destination is New York City on Friday.

American Airlines is set to offer nonstop flight services from TIA to LaGuardia Airport starting on Nov. 3. Flights go on sale Monday, May 30th on the American Airlines website.

In the last three years, the new nonstop service flight from Tulsa to New York City is American Airlines' sixth new route added to the network.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum gave this statement following the announcement:

“Tulsans have been asking for a nonstop flight to the New York City area for years now, which is why we’re so thankful for American Airlines adding this new route to LaGuardia Airport. This new nonstop flight to New York City will make us even more competitive when recruiting top companies to Tulsa, and will save locals time and money when visiting NYC.”

Starting November 3, American will offer daily service between TUL and LGA at the following times:



Outbound flight departs Tulsa at 6:00 a.m. and arrives in NYC at 10:00 a.m.

Inbound flight departs NYC at 6:29 p.m. and arrives at Tulsa at 9:13 p.m.

