Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

AMBER ALERT issued for Wagoner County kids

items.[0].image.alt
Wagoner County Sheriffs Office
Sabrina.png
Juv.png
vehicle.png
Posted at 7:37 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 20:42:16-04

WAGONER COUNTY, OKLA. — According to the Wagoner County Sheriffs Office, an Amber alert has been issued for two children.

Mason Warden, 8, and Marley Warden, 6, are believed to be with Sabrina Spurlock, 29. She is their mother and a suspect in a homicide.

According to officials they were last seen in a cream Chevy Blazer with an OK tag: LUR084 CALL 911 with info.

We will update this story as we get more information.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7