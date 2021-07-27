AMBER ALERT issued for Wagoner County kids

WAGONER COUNTY, OKLA. — According to the Wagoner County Sheriffs Office, an Amber alert has been issued for two children.

Mason Warden, 8, and Marley Warden, 6, are believed to be with Sabrina Spurlock, 29. She is their mother and a suspect in a homicide.

According to officials they were last seen in a cream Chevy Blazer with an OK tag: LUR084 CALL 911 with info.

We will update this story as we get more information.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --