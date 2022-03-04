Amazon partners with Oklahoma colleges to pay tuition for workers

TULSA, Okla. — Amazon announced Thursday it partnered with more than 140 universities to provide fully-funded college tuition.

Five of those universities are in Oklahoma:

University of Oklahoma

Oklahoma State University

Oklahoma City Community College

Tulsa Community College

Rogers State University

Other national education providers like Southern New Hampshire University, Colorado State University – Global, Western Governors University, and National University are also a part of this Amazon initiative Career Choice aimed at helping the company's employees grow their careers.

“I am so proud of Amazon’s Career Choice partnership with colleges and universities across the country,” said Sandra McNeill, General Manager at Amazon. “My degree from Oklahoma State was a catalyst for my career journey which has taken me all over the world and I am thrilled for other Amazonians to have the same access to high-quality education and the opportunity to fuel their career journey as they chart their own paths for the future.”

