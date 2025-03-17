AMAZING GRACE: Stillwater man plays bagpipes after home burns down

STILLWATER, Okla. — A Stillwater man hit the right musical note with Oklahomans as a video of him performing the bagpipes outside of his home which burned and touched thousands.

Scott McKinley and his family were forced to evacuate as wildfires in Stillwater moved in. That’s when they were limited in what they could take, one of the things he grabbed was his bagpipes.

He said he’s been piping for more than a decade, often finding comfort in the music. He most recently performed at IrishFest in Tulsa.

So, when he felt the loss of his home there was one way, he felt honored the home.

The first time the family made their way back to what was left of their home, he burst out in song.

It turned out the music didn’t only positively impact his family. Over half a million views later the bagpipe rendition of Amazing Grace was a beacon for the community.

“It doesn't have to be a tragedy if you don't allow it. You know. And I think that's, I just feel like that. You know, this isn't going to beat us, and I think that's the way all Oklahomans feel about this,” said McKinley. “Being Oklahomans, we're going to fight through it. That's just, that's the way we do things.”

He said this tragedy doesn’t rewrite their story, it just adds a chapter. He said beyond just the overwhelming feeling of knowing so many saw him perform, he’s happy it brought more focus on the needs in Stillwater.

He said they’re fortunate to have family nearby but for those who don’t, he wants the help to go to them.

“There's always somebody in a worse situation than you are, you know. We like, I said, we're lucky. We've still got my parents here. My wife's parents live in town as well. We've got a great support system, but I know there are people out there that don't have that support system. And I want those people to get the help,” McKinley said.

Mckinley said he’s grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.

This is not the first time McKinley brought out the bagpipes in a moment of loss. He said in 2011 he played the instrument after the second OSU plane crash.

McKinley said both these tragedies showed him the strength of the Stillwater community. He said he could never imagine leaving hoping to rebuild his dream home on the land they love.

Stillwater’s Mayor Will Joyce said preliminary data shows at least 74 homes were completely destroyed with others expected to be inhabitable or damaged.

The community is still asking for donations. It said donations can be brought to the Stillwater Armory.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

