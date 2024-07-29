ALZHEIMER’S STUDY: Blood test 90% accurate in disease diagnosis

TULSA, Okla. — Blood tests for Alzheimer’s could soon be available at your doctor’s office.

A new study shows at least one blood test is more than 90% accurate in diagnosing the disease.

Diane Powell, program coordinator for the Oklahoma Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, sees the effect of the disease firsthand and knows time is vital.

“We want that quality of life for as long as possible,” said Powell.

It’s why she’s encouraged by new research showing a blood test was about 90% accurate in identifying Alzheimer’s in patients with cognitive symptoms.

“The earlier you get a diagnosis, the earlier you can start on those treatments,” said Powell.

The research came out of the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference.

Organization leaders say the tests could improve accuracy and access, enhance recruitment for clinical trials, and speed up wait times for assessment and treatment.

“Everyone could have that access at the doctor’s office,” said Powell.

Powell said the study is based on a test group of more than 1,000 people. She says they need a much larger and more diverse group of test subjects because this can become a reality.

“We need more clinical trials to prove these results,” said Powell.

For the more than 71,000 Oklahomans living with Alzheimer’s and the more than 100,000 caregivers in Oklahoma. The Alzheimer’s Association said the blood test could ease the burden of the disease.

“That is the hope that more people are getting these blood tests before their symptoms begin so they can delay those symptoms,” said Powell.

Powell says most of the new treatments specifically deal with early-onset Alzheimer’s, so a quicker diagnosis could mean better access to those treatments and care.

For Alzheimer’s resources, click here.

