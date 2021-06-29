Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Allegiant adds new nonstop route from Tulsa to Austin

items.[0].image.alt
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
An Allegiant Air jet carrying members of the New Orleans Fire Department comes in for a landing at McCarran International Airport on September 6, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
FAA audit finds a number of issues with Allegiant Air, reports say
Posted at 9:18 AM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 10:18:12-04

TULSA, Okla. — Allegiant announces a new, year-round nonstop route from Tulsa International Airport to Austin, Texas via Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, starting Nov. 18, 2021.

“Now, more than ever, travelers choose to fly Allegiant because we get them from point to point without the hassle of layovers or connections,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “We think they appreciate our unique brand of convenient, affordable nonstop service and we’re excited to offer Tulsa travelers another exciting option for their next vacation.”

Austin will be Allegiant’s sixth nonstop destination currently served from Tulsa International Airport.

Other destinations served from Tulsa are:

  • Destin-Fort Walton Beach
  • Las Vegas
  • Los Angeles
  • Orlando/Sanford
  • Tampa/St. Petersburg

“We are thrilled for Allegiant’s new service from Tulsa to Austin that will connect two of the top ten music cities in the United States,” said Andrew Pierini, Director of Air Service Development and Marketing for Tulsa International Airport. “We are excited for passengers to have a nonstop option to enjoy what both of these fantastic cities have to offer.”

Service is set to operate twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7