Allegiant adds new nonstop route from Tulsa to Austin

TULSA, Okla. — Allegiant announces a new, year-round nonstop route from Tulsa International Airport to Austin, Texas via Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, starting Nov. 18, 2021.

“Now, more than ever, travelers choose to fly Allegiant because we get them from point to point without the hassle of layovers or connections,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “We think they appreciate our unique brand of convenient, affordable nonstop service and we’re excited to offer Tulsa travelers another exciting option for their next vacation.”

Austin will be Allegiant’s sixth nonstop destination currently served from Tulsa International Airport.

Other destinations served from Tulsa are:



Destin-Fort Walton Beach

Las Vegas

Los Angeles

Orlando/Sanford

Tampa/St. Petersburg

“We are thrilled for Allegiant’s new service from Tulsa to Austin that will connect two of the top ten music cities in the United States,” said Andrew Pierini, Director of Air Service Development and Marketing for Tulsa International Airport. “We are excited for passengers to have a nonstop option to enjoy what both of these fantastic cities have to offer.”

Service is set to operate twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays.

