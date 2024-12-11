ALL ABOARD: Gaining Ground starts Book Bus giveaway

TULSA, Okla. — The Gaining Ground Book Bus officially set off on its book giveaway tour, starting with John Hope Franklin Elementary.

Each student had the opportunity to go up to the bus and choose two books- a graphic novel and a non-fiction book.

Sidiq Morrison said reading is important.

"It could really help you get a long ways in life and it’ll work your problems out," he said. "It could be a passion."

Jomauri Martin was excited to hop on the Book Bus.

“I’ve never been on a book bus before and I love reading books," he said.

Lisa Shotts is the Executive Director of Gaining Ground.

She said the organization was built to promote literacy at home, especially for those who may find it hard to access books.

“We know that access is an issue, it’s hard when you don’t have disposable income to make that a priority to buy books over other necessities in your home, and so that’s where we step in,” she said. “Research supports that having books in the home is one of the number one indicators of academic success.”

She said her favorite part about doing this is the children.

“It is amazing and when kids come on the bus and they find that perfect book and you can just see their faces light up,” she said.

The Book Bus will be heading to a few more schools before the month ends:



December 11th - John Hope Franklin

December 12th - Springdale

December 16th - Celia Clinton

December 17th - Unity

December 18th - Ochoa

December 19th - Ochoa

