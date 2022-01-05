Alert Neighbors program aims to stop crime violence on 61st and Peoria

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is teaming up with community leaders to find a solution to the violent crime that's been hitting the community around 61st and Peoria.

They hope Alert Neighbors Program will change that.

“Let us work with you, let’s all work together to see what we can do to turn things around in this area,” Karen Gilbert, executive director with Tulsa Crime Stoppers said.

On Sunday, at least 75 shots were fired in the area between 61st and Peoria. The crime scene stretched an entire block down. A woman who lives in the area is a mother of five.

She said she was in the kitchen getting dinner out of the oven, when the shots rung out right outside her house.

One of the bullets shattered her kitchen window.

She said she told her kids to run to the back of the home and duck for cover. Fortunately, no one was hurt. However, she said she's terrified for their safety.

She's not the only one wanting change.

“How can we work with those managers to make sure that 61ST and Peoria is a safer place,” Gilbert said.

Property managers in the area and TPD are partnering with Crime Stoppers to put an end to the violent crime there. Gilbert said, another goal their efforting is improving communication between residents and police.

“With everything that’s been going on at 61st and Peoria, it was time for us to step up and say, hey, enough is enough, we’ve seen enough and I know that they’ve seen enough, so what can we do to work with you to improve the life out there,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert said the goal of the Alert Neighbors program is not only to reduce crime, but also establish community initiatives such as mentoring and athletic programs for youth.

“We’re ready to roll up our sleeves and get to work and work together to turn this around,” Gilbert said.

Today was the first of what Gilbert said will be monthly meetings to address concerns and track the progress made.

