Aldi to open new Broken Arrow store

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Break out your trusted quarter and reusable tote bags — a new Aldi grocery store is opening in Broken Arrow Thursday morning.

Aldi is opening its second store in BA to service the community, making the store chain on track to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by the end of 2022.

“We have served this community for 20 years and are excited to continue to offer Broken Arrow residents an affordable way of shopping," said Skyler Jones, Olathe regional vice president for ALDI.

Customers lined up hours before the official opening of the store on Thursday. 2 News got to speak with one resident about why he is excited to have Aldi nearby.

"I'm excited because it's gonna be a lot closer from any other stores that we've gone to," says Mike Peyton, south BA resident. "As far as other Aldis or any options, all we have is Walmart out here. This will give us another option which is great."

Peyton says he showed up shortly before 6 a.m. because the first 100 shoppers at the new store are getting gift bags, gift cards, and a chance to win other prizes.

The new Aldi is located at 525 West Tucson Street in Broken Arrow. The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

