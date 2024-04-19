Alame 'guilty of nothing' until allegations are proven in court, his lawyer says

TULSA, Okla. — Local restaurant owner Nabil Alame appeared in court on Friday.

Last week police arrested him after six former employees claimed he sexually assaulted them. He is charged with three counts of first-degree rape among other charges.

Alame was in court for an arraignment hearing that has now been pushed to June 7th.

His lawyers spoke with 2 News for the first time since the beginning of this case.

Brett Swab, of Swab & Stall Law Firm, believes they will have a different story to tell once they gather all of the evidence.

“Anything that occurred between these alleged victims and our client, it would be our position that, based on our conversations with our client, that they were consensual, whatever they may be,” said Swab.

In the affidavit 2 News received last week, six women recount similar stories and said Alame was aggressive and forceful to get what he wanted. The women say he made them partake in sexual activities, drugs and alcohol without their consent.

They claim he would even record himself raping them and make his victims watch the assault back with him.

Alame was charged with three counts of first-degree rape, three counts of filming and distributing obscene material, and two counts of first degree battery.

WATCH: Affidavit details allegations against Alame

Owner of downtown Tulsa restaurant facing several charges

Swab answered some questions about the case and what is expected to happen next.

Manchin: These claims are egregious, and it’s not just one person, it’s six women coming forward and saying there are so many others that were afraid to say anything for retaliation. I mean, do you have anything to say or speak to that point?

Swab: “Well, I mean, I think when you have accusations such as these, with any case, with any victim, and with any defendant, those accusations should be looked at. And I'm certainly not saying that people that make accusations are not to be believed. That's not what I'm saying. In fact, they need to be vetted, it needs to have its day in court, and that's what will happen here. I would also say that that applies to the defendant as well, the presumption of innocence.”

Swab said until these allegations are proven in a court of law, Alame is ‘guilty of nothing.’

“Anyone can say anything, it’s another things to go into court and say those things, because you have to back them up in court,” said Swab. “Are the facts and circumstances aligned with the allegations, and we believe at the end of the day that they will not be.”

Alame is said to be cooperating with law enforcement as this case evolves. Swab said he urged people to let the legal process play out.

“The one common factor in rape cases is it's going to come down to who they believe,” he said. “The circumstantial evidence will either cooperate or disprove the allegations. And as I say too, a half-truth is a whole lie, and so we'll see.”

His lawyers said his arraignment is rescheduled so both sides can gather the evidence needed to present their case.

