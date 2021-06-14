Alabama brings 50th Anniversary Tour to Tulsa this fall

TULSA, Okla. — Rockin' on! Country-rock group Alabama is making a stop in Tulsa later this year.

The multi-platinum selling country-rock group is going on their "50th Anniversary Tour" and will make over 20 stops, including a show at the BOK Center on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Alabama has sold 80 million albums and many consider them to have changed the face and sound of country music. The group has inspired many of today's brightest country stars including Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, and Luke Bryan.

They are members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame and have their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. local time and will be available online at the BOK Center's website.

