Airbnb business soars thanks to Senior PGA

TULSA, Okla — Nearly 8,000 spectators are expected to attend the Senior PGA Championship this year at Southern Hills Country Club.

And of course, all those people will need a place to stay.

The Chamber of Commerce said a lot of the attendees will be renting out Airbnb's.

It's estimated that the Senior PGA will have a $49 million impact on the city of Tulsa.

Emily Burke owns and manages 10 Airbnb properties in Tulsa as well as Chicago.

While owners like Burke are staying busy with renters in their units, they also must follow certain guidelines and regulations.

Ray Hoyt, president of Tulsa Regional Tourism, said that Airbnb's are regulated like hotels, and there is also a local ordinance that the city has in place, and they collect a lodging tax.

Hoyt said there are also specific rules about how many people you can have in your home. You cannot have more than eight guests in your Airbnb at one time, and there are no parties or events allowed either.

As far as pricing is concerned, each Airbnb is different depending on the time of year that it is booked.

"It also depends on supply and demand," Burke said. "So, if we have a lot of events that are taking place, you will see the prices of those Airbnb's go up, and you will see them go down when it’s not in season."

If you are interested in getting into the Airbnb business, the chamber said there is an application you will need to fill out. You will also have to meet all the city's criteria and list your property as such.

