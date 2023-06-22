Agreement approved for new apartments in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's population has grown significantly in the last few years and housing is a real issue for those looking for a place to live.

A new development in downtown Tulsa could help aid in providing more housing to Tulsans.

The Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity Board of Trustees announced they approved a development agreement to support the creation of a new apartment complex.

Partner Tulsa

The $144 million development would be called Western Supply and would be built by the Kaiser Family Foundation. The name Western Supply comes from the name of the former tenant at 424 N. Boulder.



“We’re thankful to the City of Tulsa and PartnerTulsa for their partnership and support of Western Supply. The financial support of the TIF helped make this project possible,” said Josh Miller, senior program officer for GKFF. “Our hope is this investment will further strengthen the economic and cultural vibrancy and inclusivity of the Arts District.”

The northwest corner of the Tulsa Arts District would have 320 units and provide housing at both workforce and market rates for entrepreneurs, adult students, teachers, artists, young professionals, and more.

Partner Tulsa

“Earlier this year, a citywide housing assessment revealed that there is demand for over 12,000 housing units in Tulsa. Projects like Western Supply are critical to rapidly addressing this demand as we seek to ensure access to quality, safe, affordable housing for all residents,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “We are grateful for GKFF’s commitment to building vibrant and inclusive public spaces and ensuring this project includes a substantial set-aside for units serving working Tulsans.”

Trending stories from 2 News Oklahoma:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

