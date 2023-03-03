Study: $2.45 billion needed to successfully combat Tulsa housing crisis

TULSA, Okla. — An independent study released Friday by the nonprofit organization Housing Solutions revealed it would take a $2.45 billion investment to successfully address the housing crisis in Tulsa.

That’s an estimated $245 million per year for 10 years.

Aaron Darden, CEO of Tulsa Housing Authority, says while the number seems massive, it’s not unreachable nor surprising.

“It’s good we have a report like this to bring the information to the public so we can start to have these conversations and partnerships and address strategies and meet the need Tulsa has right now,” Darden said.

Work to address the crisis is already underway, including the largest investment in affordable housing in Tulsa's history, River West. It’s a $180 million plan to redevelop a west Tulsa community.

While the report finds housing is needed in all price ranges, more than half of the demand is for lower-income housing. 2 News Oklahoma talked to two moms living in shelters in downtown Tulsa who are both struggling to find a home.

Allyah Buckley has lived at a shelter since December. She can’t find a permanent place available.

“There’s another one… I applied for and the waiting list is horribly long,” Buckley said.

On top of finding a home, neither can find a job until they secure daycare for their young children.

“I got two legs, I’m full of energy, I just need some support,” she said. “People don’t realize how hard it is until you’re in the situation.”

The study is the first of its kind for Tulsa providing strategy on how to close the housing gap.

The study also found, in the last four years, rent has increased 53% in some parts of town. Average home prices have increased 43% citywide.

