AFFORDABLE HOUSING: Ribbon cutting for new townhomes

TULSA, Okla. — In Tulsa’s push for more affordable housing, Green Country Habitat for Humanity cut the ribbon on a new townhouse development.

At the corner of Archer and Lewis, just north of I-244, is a new plan to put more Tulsans in homes they own.

Amelia Banks lives nearby.

“I love the fact that Kendall Whittier is growing and getting better,” said Amelia Banks.

Local News APPROVED: $75 million Improve Our Tulsa dollars to address housing needs Stef Manchen

Her home is not a part of the Whittier Townhomes but is an affordable unit for seniors. She watched as the townhouse development went up around her over the last few years.

“They’re beautiful,” said Banks. “I’ve been in them. Trust me, I know they’re pretty. They’re nice.”

She was nearby on Dec. 12, as Green Country Habitat for Humanity, community partners, and Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols cut the ribbon on the neighborhood.

“Projects like this really allow us to make sure folks can achieve their dreams financially, take care of their families, and have a nice stable place to live,” said Mayor Nichols.

KJRH

Affordable housing has been a part of his mission on the campaign trail and in the first two weeks of his new job. He says the goal is for Tulsa to have 6,000 more units in the next four years.

“I think what we’re going to find is we’re going to look back 4 years from now and we’re going to see projects like this and others that are going to allow us to meet our obligation to people all across this community,” said Mayor Nichols.

KJRH

“We are trying to do everything we can to fill that gap,” said Cameron Walker.

Green Country Habitat for Humanity CEO Cameron Walker says the 23 new units at Whittier Townhomes are helping Tulsans achieve the American Dream of homeownership which has been just out of reach for many families.

“These are people that have solid job and are doing everything they’re supposed to be doing and to no fault of their own the market has just escalated, and their wages have not kept up,” said Walker.

He echoed Mayor Nichols, saying 46% of Tulsa County households are cost-burdened – spending more than 30 percent of their take-home pay on housing.

KJRH

“Everything we can do to help families not be cost-burdened ultimately is going to help families thrive. Create financial stability and create a stronger Tulsa,” said Walker.

Habitat for Humanity says this townhome project is just one of many that’ll put them on track to build 76 homes this year. That’s up from just one new home in 2015 through Habitat for Humanity, with a goal of 90 homes for 2025.

“We are barely scratching the surface, so we will have to continue scaling,” said Walker. “We need to be building 300-400 homes a year. That’s our ultimate goal to get there where we are actually beginning to move the needle.”

Mayor Nichols also pointed to the Housing Partnership Network, which is helping with the development of affordable housing, and $75 million in Improve Our Tulsa funds earmarked for the city’s housing needs.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

