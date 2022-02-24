AAA Oklahoma responds to more than 600 calls for help in winter storm

TULSA, Okla. — AAA Oklahoma is helping rescue drivers on icy roads across the state.

They have 150 emergency responders working 24/7 during this winter weather.

MORE >>> WINTER WEATHER: Slick roads, crashes across Tulsa area

AAA Oklahoma spokesperson, Leslie Gamble, says they responded to 499 calls across the state Wednesday. Most of those calls included tows and drivers losing traction in their tires and sliding off the road.

“We do see the majority of those calls from the metro areas,” Gamble said.

She says AAA technicians are fixing flat tires, putting on spare tires, replacing car batteries and towing cars during these icy conditions.

She says as more people get out on the roads over the next few days, they expect to have even more dead battery calls.

“It takes twice as much power at this low temperature to even start a vehicle so those that have car batteries that are 3 years or older are more likely to fail,” Gamble said.

Thursday morning, AAA technicians responded to 116 calls across the state, about 60 of those calls came from the Tulsa area.

“We’ve seen a variety of places. It’s slick on most roads that are side roads and certainly the on and off-ramps of the highways are giving people trouble,” Gamble said.

She’s encouraging drivers to stay inside unless they have to be on the roads. She says technicians are seeing drivers head to stores and coffee shops that are actually closed, and then get stuck and need AAA’s help.

“It’s a test of perseverance for Oklahomans. We don’t like to be still and inside for that long. We expect the weather to get warmer and it will, but for the next 24 hours, we don’t need to take any more chances."

