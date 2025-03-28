A pen pal project bridges worlds between Jarman Elementary and Union High School

TULSA, Okla. — How could two different worlds—one at Jarman Elementary and the other at Union High School—collide simply through the act of writing a letter? For fifth grader Trinity Danzy, the idea felt daunting at first.

"I was kind of nervous on what they would say about me," Trinity confessed, reflecting on her initial thoughts about the pen pal project initiated by her teacher.

Jarman Elementary’s fifth-grade teacher, Emily Merriman, teamed up with Rexanne McCary, an AP English teacher at Union High School, to create a unique pen-pal project designed to foster connections between their students. The project encouraged students to write letters to each other monthly, providing a glimpse into their lives and experiences.

"It started off with 'How are you?' and 'How was your day?'" Merriman explained.

Meanwhile, McCary noted that her students were eager for the opportunity to share their knowledge and experiences with younger peers. "They wanted the opportunity. They felt that they were in the position where they could influence others with the skills they have learned."

At first, Trinity admitted she struggled with what to write. However, as she continued to exchange letters with her pen pal Jordan, her anxiety began to fade. "It was becoming more of a friendship instead of just writing back and forth to each other," she said.

The correspondence blossomed, with Jordan sharing insights into her high school experience, prompting Merriman and McCary to arrange a face-to-face meeting between the two classes. "We just knew they had to get together and meet in person," Merriman recalled.

On Tuesday, McCary’s AP English class made the trip to Jarman Elementary, where excitement filled the air as the students finally met their new friends.

Rexanne's husband Scott, works at Jarman and helped coordinate all the details from transportation to pizza for the first greeting to go off without a hitch.

Initially, Trinity was apprehensive; she had never seen her pen pal’s face before. However, once they met, it felt as though they were already acquainted. "I asked her what things were like when she was in fifth grade, what it was like in high school and middle school, because I am about to go to middle school," Trinity said.

The joy of the meeting was evident not just among the students but also for the teachers involved. "It was a very magical day for me to see my students excel," McCary expressed, moved by the experience.

Trinity left the encounter feeling grateful. "It’s exciting because if I see her somewhere else, like at a football game or something, I can be like, 'Hey, I know her,' instead of asking, 'Who is that?'" she said, highlighting the enduring connection formed through the project.

