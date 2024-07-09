"A one-stop shop": Senior LIFEstyle and Wellness Expo returning to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — An event looks to help Tulsa-area seniors live happily and well, on July 9 at Expo Square.

With hundreds of informational booths covering a wide range of topics important to seniors, the Senior LIFEstyle and Wellness Expo is meant to be a “one-stop shop” — all free of charge.

The people at LIFE Senior Services want seniors to live their best lives by staying active, involved, and healthy.

The nonprofit has brought back this expo for a fifth year to highlight the businesses, organizations, programs, and services available to seniors. It will run from 8:30am to 2:30pm in the Exchange Center at Expo Square.

“It’s really aimed at seniors, and then caregivers,” Eileen Bradshaw, LIFE Senior Services’ president and CEO, told 2 News.

“So, for some folks, you know, if they’re advanced in age or not completely independent, their caregivers really play a role in all of those decisions,” she added. “And if people are trying to find the next great place for their parents to live or something like that, caregivers also get a lot out of this event.”



RELATED STORY >>> Senior center offering health, recreation programs opens

With all the booths and presentations there, Bradshaw said the expo is also meant to save seniors a lot of time.

It’s all in person, so they can compare and contrast services and talk to people in real time instead of googling or talking to a chatbot.

More than 150 exhibitors will attend the expo, covering a wide array of topics, such as active aging; legal and financial services; caregiver support services; travel and volunteer opportunities; Medicare options, Social Security, and V.A. services and benefits; health and fitness services; senior housing, and more.

“All that’s present at this event because seniors are a very diverse group, right? There’s not a one-stop shop, and there’s not a one-size-fits-all,” said Bradshaw. “So, when you think about lifestyle, it is about where we live, the way we spend our days, the people with whom we surround ourselves, the care that we need, legal help. All of that, that is germane to a 25-year-old, but even more so as we age.”

She also mentioned that what counts as a senior changes and varies wildly, saying she sees participants as young as their fifties and those as old as the Calvin Coolidge presidency.

A shredding event to safely dispose of any sensitive paperwork, such as old tax and medical records, will run from 9am to noon. The service is for residential use only and attendees may bring up to three bags/boxes per car.

There will also be a prescription drug take-back for those with expired or unneeded medications. Attendees are also encouraged to take advantage of free vision, hearing, and blood pressure screenings.

2 News anchor Karen Larsen will also be there, hosting a fun fashion show with Assistance League Tulsa.

To check out more details about the event or specific times and locations, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

