A New Leaf gets $1M donation to take in more developmentally disabled clients

OWASSO, Okla. — A $1 million donation was made to a program called A New Leaf that helps disabled Oklahomans.

Nick Franco is one of the clients who stays on the new campus. Franco is one of many people on the spectrum and said being autistic has its challenges.

"I do listen well, but when it comes to remembering, that's a different thing for me,” said Franco.

Thanks to A New Leaf, Franco is gaining skills that will help him live independently. He attends the transition program, a two-year course meant to help people like Franco adjust after high school.



"Things I never knew about, like emotions and living standards, how money matters,” said Franco.

2 News asked Mary Ogle, CEO of A New Leaf about what specifically the money will be going to.

"It will continue to fund the academy as we continue to grow and graduate more neurodiverse students,” said Ogle.



Franco will be one of those graduates, but he said saying goodbye will be bittersweet.

"I'm a little bit nervous about it because I really do enjoy this place,” said Franco.

