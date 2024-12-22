A 40+ YEAR TRADITION: Christian Ministers Alliance enlists help from community

TULSA, Okla — The Christian Ministers Alliance is trying to host a basket giveaway for those in need at the Timothy Baptist Church on Dec. 24 starting at 6 PM.

The baskets come with food needed to make a Christmas dinner, along with toys for children.

However, they are seeking help from the community through food and toy donations.

2News Oklahoma's Isabel Flores spoke to people and heard why giveaways like these are so crucial, especially this time of year.

Donna Johnson said she’s fallen upon some tough times herself.

She said contributions like the basket giveaway make all the difference.

“Food, donations, clothes and stuff like that," she said. “Well, people need clothes to wear and everything, like if you get in a fire or a storm or something like that.”

Reverend W.R. Casey, Jr. is the CEO of the Christian Minister's Alliance.

He said he's seen the struggle families experience firsthand.

“Every child should wake up with at least one toy under the tree," he said. “We’ve been doing this for over 40 years and we want to help the people.”

He said the organization is looking for all kinds of food and children’s toys to give out on Christmas Eve.

Things like green beans, potatoes, and light bread.

“We’re looking for whatever it takes to make up a Christmas meal," he said. "We need it.”

You can reach Reverend Casey at (918) 902-1374 if you want to contribute to the basket giveaway.

He said he would personally pick up any items if there was no other way to transport everything.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

