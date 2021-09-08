918 Day scavenger hunt registration ends Wednesday

TULSA, Okla. — The countdown to 918 Day is on. Today is the last day people can sign up for the scavenger hunt.

918 Day is a Tulsa-centric holiday that happens on September 18. It's a day that was launched four years ago to celebrate Tulsa's diversity and growth.

READ MORE: City of Tulsa announces upcoming 918 Day theme

If you do the scavenger hunt, you'll get a special 918 Day t-shirt. The winners of the scavenger hunt will receive a gift basket of local Tulsa treasures.

To sign up for the scavenger hunt, go to the City of Tulsa's website.

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --