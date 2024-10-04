$9M renovation announced for Dream Keepers Park

TULSA, Okla. — City of Tulsa Officials announced a $9 million revitalization plan for Dream Keepers Park, located near 21st and Boulder. The plan includes a stage and a Native American heritage-themed playground.

Cheryl Cohenour is a Cherokee citizen. "It makes me feel very good we need to have more visibility of the Native American culture in Oklahoma," she said.

City officials said they already had $7 million in funding and received a $3.6 million grant from the Department of Interior and the National Park Service last week. The plan included a flag plaza and spots for people to learn Native American languages.

"My favorite element will be the monument that they plan on putting down there, so as you go on boulder going south, you're going to see a large Native American monument," said Cohenour.

The park was called Veterans Park until 2021 when it was renamed Dream Keepers Park.



Along with Cohenour's excitement, people had some questions about the announcement online, mainly regarding whether the park will have a dancing space for Native Americans. Anna America is the Tulsa Parks Director.

"There will be some more plaza spaces and some other more finished spaces if there are certain kinds of dances or activities that need that, and we do have bathrooms currently, and we hope to be able to renovate those," said America.

America said there are also plans to expand the parking lot to accommodate more visitors to the park. Cohenour said this was a huge step forward for everyone.

"I know that the neighborhood associations will be thrilled about the reconditioning and redevelopment of that park and what it can be," said Cohenour.

The plan is expected to be finished in a few years.

