8-year-old child injured during shooting at east Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — A sleeping child was injured when an argument prompted a shooting in the parking lot of the Autumn Ridge apartment complex near 21st and Memorial.

The shooting happened around 2:15 AM on Sunday, Dec. 29.

According to Tulsa Police, an argument in the parking lot erupted into gunfire. Officers said it is uncertain how many shots were fired or if anyone else was hit.

Officers said the 8-year-old was hit in the leg by a bullet that went through the wall of their apartment while he was sleeping. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

2 News spoke to others living at the Autumn Ridge apartments. They said they've heard of crime happening before, but believed a recent change in management might improve things.

Linda Goswick said she hopes whoever is responsible for the shooting is apprehended soon.

"I hope that those kinds of situations wouldn't happen, but you never know in any place. It can happen anywhere."

Right now, police have no suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tulsa Police.

