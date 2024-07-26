68,000 FREE MEALS: Tulsa Public Schools expands free breakfast, lunch program

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of Tulsa Public Schools students will eat two meals for free starting in the 2024-25 school year.

It's all because of the expansion of the USDA's Community Eligibility Provisions program, Pre-K through 12th graders will be able to get these free meals.

For more than five years the program was offered for all elementary students but now Pre-K, middle and high school students can get free breakfast and lunch daily.

"If these kids are not meeting their dietary needs and this is something that Tulsa's changing, I think that's something that we can expect for the better," said parent Tretez Kinnaird.

He thinks this is a step in the right direction for Tulsa students. 2 News met up with Kinnaird and his son in the park. Kinnaird said he dealt with hunger challenges as a child.

"I was experiencing the same things growing up and I paid dividends for sure when it comes to just raising our youth. And it's something that I'm glad Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma are getting on board with," said Kinnaird.

All 34,000 students are eligible to receive two free meals. TPS Superintendent Ebony Johnson is excited about the expanded program.

"So this is going to change the game for them so they can come into the cafeteria, eat lunch not have to worry about any debt," Dr. Johnson said. "Not have to burden their families with it. Not have to feel like they have to go out and get jobs in order to pay for lunch all those things. They can just focus on their academics and that's what we want."

On July 17, Sand Springs also received funding to provide free meals to its students. In a previous 2 News report Sand Springs schools got approval for a one-year trial after years of applying.



Oklahoma has worked to tackle this problem. In 2024, 1 in 4 Oklahoma children didn't know where their next meal would come from.

"Cause there are not enough kids that are fortunate enough to have food at home and I think with this kicking off there is a lot of change that is going to be made," said Kinnaird.

Both Tulsa and Sand Springs students will start eating for free when school starts in a few weeks.

According to TPS, an additional 15,000 students benefit from the free meals this year.

