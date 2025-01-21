5,000 EMERGENCY KITS: Tulsans pack up supplies for wildfire victims

TULSA, Okla. — With dangerous winds picking up in California, people in Tulsa are lending a helping hand to the victims of wildfires.

Inside the Greater Good Charities Tulsa warehouse, volunteers formed an assembly line.

They were putting together toothpaste, toothbrushes, razors and socks. These are items you may not think about day-to-day, but when you lose everything, these emergency supplies are a lifeline.

“I feel like we take things for granted,” said Mindy White. “I just wanted to be a part of it because here in Tulsa we can make a huge difference.”

Mindy White is one of the volunteers with Greater Good Charities. At the Tulsa warehouse, they’re putting together ‘good packs’ – basically a 72-hour supply of comfort and hygiene items.

“For someone that’s lost everything just this hygiene pack alone is going to make a world of a difference,” said White.

The non-profit works all over the country responding to emergencies and natural disasters especially as the flames grow and the winds road in southern California.

“Our response for fire is one of the saddest and most heart wrenching just because it’s so complete and catastrophic,” said Bryna Donnelly.

Bryna Donnelly, Executive Vice President of Programs, says over the next few days the Tulsa team is packing up five thousand kits to help the victims of the devastating fires.

“It’s so important for us to look at a community and its needs holistically and really respond,” said Donnelly.

With some boxes taped up and ready to go, they’ll be a reinforcement of supplies.

Greater Good Charities is already in several California communities handing out packs to families in need.

Here in Tulsa volunteers say they’re grateful to do their part and showcase the giving spirit of our community.

“To see people take time off during the week, it just makes me so happy that people are willing to do that,” said White.

If you’re interested in volunteering or donating, visit here.

