4 people dead, including 2 children, after crash in Adair County

ADAIR COUNTY — Four people were killed, including two young girls, in a deadly crash in Adair County on Thursday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

At least nine others were injured in the crash and seven of them were kids, ages ranging from two years old to 14-years-old.

The accident happened around 5:50 p.m. along US-59 at Bakery Feed Mill Road near Watts.

According to Westville Public Schools, the crash involved two cars crashing head-on.

One of the cars involved was a State Line Christian Academy van carrying 11 people, nine of which were children under 15-years-old. The other car involved was a 1991 Dodge Ram truck.

The driver of the van, as well as two of its passengers, a 13-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl, were pronounced dead at the scene. A seven-year-old girl, a five-year-old girl, and a 13-year-old girl were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The four other passengers in the van have been treated for their injuries.

The driver of the Ram truck has been identified as 61-year-old Larry Valentine who was also pronounced dead at the scene. Valentine's passenger, 25-year-old Asa Valentine, is also in critical condition.

At this time, the cause of the deadly crash is unknown and they are currently investigating,

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --