$4.5M mental health facility to be built in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — CREOKS Health Services is set to break ground on a new Crisis Stabilization Center for kids and adults.

The $4.5 million center will be at 2500 E. Hillside Drive and will offer comprehensive therapy and group therapy.

The clinic will employ 130 mental health professionals and provide a range of programs, family medical practice, and a full-service pharmacy.

“We are thankful CREOKS Health Services chose Broken Arrow to build such a vital need for those in our community and surrounding areas,” said Amber Miller, Vice President of Economic Development for the Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation. “An investment of this size will not only help grow the healthcare workforce in Broken Arrow but will provide quality services and resources to promote the overall well-being of our residents.”

Officials will break ground on the new site on June 17. Construction is expected to be completed in 10-12 months.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

