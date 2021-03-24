4,300+ Oklahomans apply for FEMA help after winter storm, deadline is 1 month away

TULSA, Okla. — Since February's winter storm, the number of Oklahomans applying for help from FEMA keeps ticking upwards. The count is over 4,000 and the deadline to apply is a month away.

FEMA has approved close to $1,000,000 in disaster assistance. The money is for homeowners, renters, and business owners of 16 Oklahoma counties. They are Canadian, Carter, Cherokee, Comanche, Cotton, Hughes, Jefferson, Le Flore, McIntosh, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Pittsburg, Stephens, Tulsa, and Wagoner.

“A lot of people had burst pipes,” said Earl Armstrong, FEMA’s region six spokesperson.

Oklahoma was declared a disaster region on Feb. 24.

“When their water pipes break, when their home is damaged or they have other needs associated with a disaster, most folks could use a helping hand and that’s what we’re here for,” Armstrong said.

Oklahomans can apply for disaster assistance online.

