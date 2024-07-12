350,000 Native American documents made available at Tulsa City-County Library

TULSA, Okla. — 350,0000 Native American history documents were released at the Tulsa City-County Library.

The records were previously kept in Pennsylvania, but now anyone can access them.

Darla Ashton's grandmother uncovered her grandmother's disturbing history through records.

"Rape her until she could no longer move. They made her drink until she could no longer drink,” said Ashton.

That history wasn't presented in these records released Friday.

However, Ashton said her example clearly shows how important court documents and old newspaper articles can be for families, no matter how disturbing.

"They know the pain; they know the decades of living with world history and not being able to prove it,” said Ashton.

Brittany Harlow is with VNN, the organization that made the $18,000 donation.

Harlow said every penny has been worth it.

"it's an incredible feeling know that this door is being unlocked for so many people,” said Harlow.

Ashton said releasing the documents is a step in the right direction.

"Any move forward is a move from the past so we just need to keep to keep going forward,” said Ashton.

VNN Staff said they hope the documents being released attract people from around the country to learn about Native American history.

