$30M construction project at 81st and Yale almost finished

TULSA, Okla. — A $30 million road project that widens the road at 81st and Yale is in the final stages of construction.

The construction is expected to finish in late June.

To accommodate more traffic, the two lanes will be increased to six with sidewalks on each side, and a turn lane in the middle will be added.

However, Maria Delong lives in the area, and she isn't exactly excited about it.

"Now that they're going to have this widened, it's going to be even worse," said Delong.

Delong is concerned about the road's safety. She said the new road would exacerbate a speeding problem that was already present.

“People speed down here and race, and I'm afraid it's going to be even worse," said Delong.

Northbound traffic has been cleared to start driving on the newly installed road. Delong does not want to see any progress being made.

"Sad, yeah, I'm sad. I wish they would've done it somewhere else. Don't want this highway here on Yale," Delong said.

Other community residents, like Laandra Farley, are happy the finish line is on the horizon after months of construction-related traffic.

"I try to bypass the construction because I just really don't want to get caught up in it, so I've been going down to Sheridan as opposed to going up the hill," said Farley.

Farley told 2 News she frequently used this street to drive to Whole Foods and Quiktrip. She's looking forward to that grand opening.

"It was a really big project, so I'm just happy to see it wrap up".

For more information on all road projects within the city of Tulsa, click here.

