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3-year-old shoots himself with stolen gun in Tulsa home

3-year-old shoots himself with stolen gun in Tulsa home
Tulsa Police Department
3-year-old shoots himself with stolen gun in Tulsa home
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TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa father is facing charges after his 3-year-old son accidentally shot himself with a stolen gun in their home.

Tulsa Police officers responded to a report of a shooting victim at a fire station near 15th and 73rd around 4:50 p.m. Thursday.

Tulsa Police Department

Fire crew told officers that two men came up to them holding a 3-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in his leg. Firefighters began treating the boy until paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital.

One of the men who brought him to the station, 20-year-old Keilin Thompson, said he is the boy's father. Police said Thompson told officers that the shooting happened in his home near 7th and 71st. He said he set his son down in his bedroom where he keeps a gun before walking outside to take a phone call.

Keilin Thompson

Shortly thereafter, Thompson said he heard a gunshot inside the house. When he went back inside, he found his son with a gunshot wound and his gun lying on the bed.

Thompson took his son to the fire station for help before the boy was taken to the hospital. The boy's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Officers went to the house where the shooting happened and found the gun still lying on the bed. It had been reported stolen out of Bartlesville.

3 year old shoots self with stolen gun

After questioning, Thompson was arrested for Child Neglect and Knowingly Concealing Stolen Property.

📱 More News from 2 News Oklahoma and KJRH.com

 

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