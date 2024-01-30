3 Tulsa employees honored with City Star Award

TULSA, Okla. — Three City of Tulsa employees were honored with the City Star Award of Safety Excellence on Jan. 29.

Ozzie Johnson, Sandra Liechti, and Cindy Dolak were honored by Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum at a special ceremony.

“I am honored to recognize these employees for their hard work and dedication to safety at the City of Tulsa,” Bynum said. “Sandy and Cindy’s teamwork and commitment to safety within the IT Department has set the standard for other departments throughout the City. Ozzie’s actions and situational awareness undoubtedly saved a man’s life. I have always said that the City of Tulsa employees are the best public servants in the nation and these three employees prove just that.”

Ozzie Johnson

Water and Sewer employee Ozzie Johnson was recognized for his life-saving action on Nov. 16, 2023.

The city said Johnson noticed a person caught on the railroad tracks while a train was approaching.

Johnson was working on a water leak nearby and acted quickly to help the person off the tracks.

Johnson has been a City employee for one year and four months and currently works as a Water and Wastewater Operator.

Sandra Liechti and Cindy Dolak

IT employees Sandra Liechti and Cindy Dolak were honored for their work during the City of Tulsa Safety Compliance Audit.

The City said the pair helped the city improve from 50% compliant in 2022 to 95% compliant in 2023.

"The plan Liechti and Dolak developed has the potential to be repeated by other departments, ultimately improving safety compliance throughout the City," the city said. "The IT Department is now the leader in safety compliance within the City of Tulsa."

Liechti has been a City employee for five years and eight months and currently works as the IT Training and Employee Development Coordinator.

Dolak has been a City employee for 12 years and four months and currently works as an IT Training Specialist.

