$2M NSU grant aims to recruit Native American nurses

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Northeastern State University has received a $2 million grant to provide financial assistance to registered Native American nurses who want to further their education.

According to the Oklahoma Census Bureau, 14.2% of the state population is Native American.

Nationwide, less than 1% of registered nurses identify as tribal, making it a very underrepresented population in healthcare.

To increase those numbers, NSU hopes this grant will recruit and retain Native American nurses in the program.

The grant will cover expenses for incoming nurses, like books, tuition, and even living stipends.

Heidi Avery is studying to be a Physician's Assistant at NSU.

She said it is important for the native community to have healthcare workers they can relate to and communicate with effectively.

"Feeling like you can trust your provider is such an important thing," she said.

"There are so many healthcare disparities in rural communities and in the native population in Oklahoma."

She thinks if there were more native nurses, this could help patients feel more comfortable.

"It should absolutely be at the forefront of many of our initiatives in healthcare," she said.

Director of Nursing at NSU, Heather Fenton, also hopes this grant will bring in native nurses to get their Bachelor's and Master's degrees.

"There is a need for more Native American nurses especially here in eastern Oklahoma."

A link to apply for the grant should be open and available for those interested this week on NSU's nursing website.

