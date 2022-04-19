27 Years Later: Remembering the Oklahoma City bombing

OKLAHOMA CITY — 2022 marks 27 years since the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.

Survivors, family members, and state officials will gather with the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum to remember the 168 lives lost at First Church on Tuesday morning.

Several speakers will share their thoughts during the Remembrance Ceremony, including Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, and more. This year's keynote speaker is Phillipe Etienne, the Ambassador of France to the United States.

The 22nd Annual Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is taking place later this weekend from April 22 through April 24. Like last year, additional enhanced health and safety policies have also been adopted to keep runners and the community safe.

Survivor Tree seedlings will be given out following the ceremony. Free admission is offered to anyone who visits the Museum until 5 p.m.

To learn more about the Annual OKC Memorial Marathon, click here.

