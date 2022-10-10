Watch Now
2022 Oklahoma voter deadlines: Registration, absentee ballots for November

Posted at 11:50 AM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 12:50:08-04

TULSA, Okla. — Deadlines are coming up for Oklahoma voters looking to cast a ballot in November's general election.

This election includes several key races including two U.S. Senate seats, multiple congressional seats and Governor of Oklahoma. Some races in this election cycle were decided in June and August elections as candidates ran unopposed.

Here are some deadlines for Oklahoma voters who want to participate on Nov. 8:

  • Deadline to register: Oct. 14
  • Deadline to request absentee ballot: Oct. 25 at 5 p.m.
  • Deadline to return absentee ballot by mail: Nov. 8 (Election Day) at 7 p.m.
  • Deadline to return absentee ballot in person: Nov. 7 at 5 p.m.

Voters can find help registering or applying for absentee ballots on the state's OK Voter Portal.

