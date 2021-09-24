2021 Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon back to the streets and in-person

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Runners will take to the streets in person for the first time in almost two years for the 21st Annual Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon on October 2 and 3.

This will be the first time all five races of the OKC Memorial Marathon will be spread over two days to allow for COVID-19 safety protocols and social distancing.

In an effort to create the safest environment possible for runners, volunteers, and others, race officials have set a race cap at 12,000 runners this year. That's just 50 percent of the runners that participated in the Marathon in 2019.

Additional enhanced health and safety policies have also been adopted this year. These practices are also being used in major marathons and public events across the country, including the Boston and Chicago Marathons.

New events are available to participants this year. The Why We Run Weekend Series will allow people to double their involvement by running both the 5K on Saturday and either the Marathon or Half-Marathon on Sunday.

Runners can also have the chance to beat Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and his relay team in the Governor's Relay Challenge. The teams who beat the Governor’s relay team will get a special “I Beat the Gov” T-shirt mailed to them after the race. This year, the Governor’s Relay team is made up of veterans who served in Afghanistan and helped fight the war against terrorism.

The Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum has a special early opening at 8 a.m. Sunday for family and friends waiting for their runners. Runners get free admission to the Memorial Museum with their race bib.

The Marathon this year is called the Run to Remember to honor the 168 persons killed, the hundreds of survivors, and those changed forever in the community from the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building on April 19, 1995.

