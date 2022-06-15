2 teens shot, another injured at north Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting involving several minors in north Tulsa.

The shooting happened Tuesday night at the Edenwood Apartments near Apache Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard.

TPD says they got a shots fired call around 8:30 p.m. for a possible shooting at the north Tulsa apartment complex. When officers arrived they found multiple minors with injuries.

According to authorities, this started as an argument that escalated into a shooting.

At least two people were shot. One of those is confirmed to be a 19-year-old male who was shot in the pelvis and the other shooting victim is under 18.

Another minor, a girl, was hit in the head with a baseball bat. Police say all three were transported to a hospital and treated for their injuries.

The 19-year-old victim's involvement in the situation is currently being investigated.

As of Wednesday morning, TPD is trying to determine a motive. They say they are looking for two to three possible suspects, all believed to be under 18 as well.

