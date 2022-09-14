2 people found dead in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, OK — According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office two people have been found dead Tuesday evening in rural Delaware County.
The Sheriff's Office says they were found near Highway 28 and 395 RD.
A vehicle was found near the bodies. They don't know if it is related to the people who were found, according to the Sheriff's Office.
