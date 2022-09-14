Watch Now
2 people found dead in Delaware County

KJRH
Posted at 8:54 PM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13

DELAWARE COUNTY, OK — According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office two people have been found dead Tuesday evening in rural Delaware County.

The Sheriff's Office says they were found near Highway 28 and 395 RD.

A vehicle was found near the bodies. They don't know if it is related to the people who were found, according to the Sheriff's Office.

